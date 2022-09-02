 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gallery 9 art show at The Mill at Telegraph Sept. 10

Gallery 9 will present an outdoor art show at The Mill in the Telegraph District, 330 S. 21st St., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Grab a coffee and check out art by featured artists: Judith Andre (fused glass), Nick Brown (airbrush paint), Kerry Eddy (paintings), Scott Grossenbacher (metal), Kinzee Hillis (mixed media), Lanny Knutson (mixed media), Gretchen Olberding (jewelry and pastels), Meghan Stratman (paper collage), Barb Sullivan (mixed media), Bonnie Vodehnal (stained glass) and Pam Young (ceramics).

For more information, call Gallery 9 at 402-477-2822 or The Mill at Telegraph, 402-327-1991.

