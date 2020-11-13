 Skip to main content
Gabel named Heart of 4-H award winner
Gabel named Heart of 4-H award winner

Jodi Gabel

Jodi Gabel

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lancaster County 4-H has named Jodi Gabel of Lincoln as winner of the November Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

A volunteer with 4-H for six years, Gabel currently is co-leader of the Little Green Giants 4-H Club. She has previously helped as a project leader and parent with the Clover Kids 4-H Club and the Denton Clovers 4-H Club. She has helped teach cooking, sewing and rocketry projects. She has also helped with community service projects such as sewing masks for Bryan Health’s medical staff.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer because I can be involved in the education of my children and other youth,” Gabel says. “My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is seeing youth have the opportunity to try new things.”

Tracy Pracheil, co-leader of the Little Green Giants Club, says that Jodi’s passion for youth and learning experiences is evident in her support of the club.

"As a 4-H alumna from Madison County, Jodi brings valued perspectives that help shape 4-H experiences for her own children and other club members," Pracheil shares. "Whether it is helping with a community service event at the Kiwanis Karnival, providing feedback on a speech or recruiting a guest speaker for a club project, Jodi is always willing to help!”

