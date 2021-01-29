Funds to assist rural county residents with rent, deposits and utilities

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties has received $596,065 in Emergency Solutions Grant – COVID-19 (ESG-CV) funding to assist residents of Saunders and rural Lancaster counties who are near-homeless or homeless with rent, deposit and utility payments.

The funding, appropriated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is intended to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted those struggling with low income. Across Saunders County and non-Lincoln communities in Lancaster County, over 2,500 individuals are living below the federal poverty level, which equates to $26,500 per year or about $500 per week for a family of four. For individuals living with low income, one unexpected life event can threaten stability. And the coronavirus pandemic has been a months-long series of unexpected events.

“Residents of the communities we serve are really struggling right now,” said Sarah Fentress, Emergency Services administrator at Community Action. “In recent months, requests for rent and utility assistance in our service area have been at an all-time high. We are thankful to have additional funds to increase our capacity to assist those who are struggling with making their payments.”