Zoo Lights features new light show area

The annual Zoo Lights Powered by LES event at the Lincoln Children's Zoo features a new light show area at the zoo's east end.

"Our brand new light show feature includes 1,000 light blossoms staked into the ground as well as ice thorn lights that reach into the air," said Erin Lenz, the zoo's communications director. "These can look like shards of ice erupting from the ground or like shooting stars or holiday trees, depending on the moment in the show, and all of it is choreographed to music."

In addition to returning light features like the 40-foot Christmas tree, more than 30 lit animal silhouettes, a vine show with 190 hanging vines of lights, unique light shows choreographed to holiday music, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel and more, this is the first year the entire zoo has been decorated with lights for the event, Lenz said.

The Safari Cafe, located in the historic area of the zoo, was opened this year as a third food and beverage area during Zoo Lights, and hot cider has been added to the menu.

Zoo Lights opened Nov. 25 and continues through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24-25) from 5:30-9 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.html.