Zoo Lights event underway thru Dec. 30

Zoo Lights Powered by LES open Friday evening and will continue through Dec. 30 from 5:30-9 p.m.

The zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest with hundreds of thousands of LED lights, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel and many other light features.

An all-new light feature has been added this year, said Sarah Wood, director of communications and development at the zoo, declining to elaborate. "You'll have to come see this surprise in person!" she said.

S’mores and hot cocoa stations will provide tasty holiday treats.

Proceeds from the Zoo Lights event directly support the zoo and animals in the winter months, Wood said.

Zoo Lights is a timed-ticket event. Tickets will not be available at the gates during the event if tickets have sold out. Advanced tickets can be purchased at lincolnzoo.org.

