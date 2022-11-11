 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoo Lights event coming Nov. 25-Dec. 30

Trees with multi-colored lights

Trees with multi-colored lights illuminate the path at Zoo Lights in 2021. This year's show opens Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue through Dec. 30.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

The annual Zoo Lights Powered by LES event at the Lincoln Children's Zoo is set for 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24-25), when the zoo will be transformed into one of the largest holiday light displays in the Midwest.

During Zoo Lights Powered by LES, the entire Lincoln Children’s Zoo is covered in lights. The experience includes a 40-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, three unique light shows choreographed to holiday music, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel and more.

In 2021, the zoo added a new feature, a vine show made up of 190 hanging vines of lights over a 250-foot path that change color in sync with holiday music. It’s the only vine show in the Midwest and the third largest in the country. Other new light experiences are in store again this year.

Guests can stop by a s’mores or hot cocoa station for holiday treats as well.

Zoo Lights Powered by LES is a timed-ticket event. Advanced ticket purchases are recommended.

Proceeds from Zoo Lights Powered by LES directly supports the zoo and animals in the winter months.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.html.

