Zoo fundraisers feature brews, bands, brats, burgers and beasts

A giraffe stretched its neck and tongue to reach over a railing for a taste of lettuce held up by Liza Young and Emily Anderson, while other visitors shot photos of the action with their cellphones June 18 during the first Brews at the Zoo fundraiser this summer at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

It was just one of many memorable encounters between the event’s 1,000 attendees and the zoo’s 400-plus animals at the fundraiser, which took place for adults age 21 and over from 6-11 p.m., after the zoo’s regular visiting hours.

As attendees walked through the zoo and viewed the animals, they heard live music from the 1990s and early 2000s performed by Flannel Channel from the FNBO stage. Others sipped on brews and ciders as they watched and listened to the band perform or danced in front of the stage.

If you missed the first event, no worries. The zoo has scheduled additional Brews at the Zoo events on Saturday evenings. Upcoming event dates are July 30 (with live music by Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal), Aug. 20 (The Wildwoods) and Sept. 10 (AM/FM).

Tickets are $35 and include your choice of three drinks (beer, cider and/or soda). Craft beers and ciders are provided by Empyrean Brewing Co., Saro Cider, White Elm Brewing Co., Zipline Brewing Co., Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery, Lucky Bucket Brewing Co., Stone Hollow Brewing Co. and Thunderhead Brewing Co.

The event also includes brats and burgers for purchase, animal encounters led by zoo personnel and a raffle drawing for prizes.

All funds raised help care for the zoo's animals. Guests must present a photo ID upon arrival and must be 21 or older to enter. For tickets and more details, go to LincolnZoo.org, and for updates visit the zoo's Facebook page.