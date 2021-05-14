YMCAs host Swimsuit Drive to benefit Community Learning Centers

The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting a communitywide Swimsuit Drive, now through May 23, collecting new and gently used swimsuits for more than 140 children enrolled in grant-based swim lessons this summer.
The opportunity to teach youth how to swim, along with lifesaving water safety skills, is made possible by a swimming lesson grant through Y-USA and in partnership with Lincoln Public Schools, Lincoln Community Learning Centers and Family Service Lincoln.
To participate, donors can drop off swimsuits at any of the four Lincoln YMCA locations. Sizes needed are youth XS-XL for boys and girls (one-piece preferred). Swimsuits will be distributed to students attending Elliott, Pershing and other surrounding Community Learning Centers, with swim lessons beginning June 1.
Drop-off Locations:
Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th St.
Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Dr.
Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Dr.
Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th St.
Gift cards and monetary donations will also be accepted. Drop off donations at the front desk of any Lincoln YMCA branch, or mail them to YMCA of Lincoln, 570 Fallbrook Blvd., Ste 210, Lincoln, NE 68521 (Memo: Swimsuit Drive).
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to give a gift to children that lasts a lifetime," said Tabetha Burnham, aquatics director for the Northeast YMCA. "Swim lessons not only teach important lifesaving water safety skills, they also teach children how to overcome fears while building confidence. To see our members and the community rally around this effort is part of what makes Lincoln such a special place.”
To learn more about the Swimming Lesson Grant, visit YMCALincoln.org.