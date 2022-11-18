YMCA to host Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

The YMCA of Lincoln Turkey Trot will return for its 14th year on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St.

This year’s family-friendly race will feature the option to participate in person or virtually (trot at home) in either a 5K race or 1-mile fun run/walk. Early registration is available online at YMCALincoln.org/turkeytrot22 through Sunday, Nov. 20. However, turkey trotters can register as late as Thanksgiving morning on-site.

“We’re thrilled to once again host what has become a Thanksgiving family tradition through the years,” shared Karla Hudson, Turkey Trot coordinator and associate executive director for the Cooper YMCA. “This race is about so much more than burning calories before a big meal – it’s an opportunity to bring the community together, to give thanks and to raise money so more families can experience the Y.”

Proceeds from the Turkey Trot will go toward the YMCA’s annual fundraising campaign Strong Kids, which offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, programs, sports and camp fees to families who otherwise would not be able to participate due to financial limitations.

The registration fee for this year’s race is $17/person for the 1-mile fun run/walk, $32/person for the 5K or $70 for a family (up to five members) to participate in the fun run/walk either in person or virtually. Participants who register prior to Sunday will also receive a 2022 YMCA Turkey Trot t-shirt. For event details including registration information, visit YMCALincoln.org/turkeytrot22.