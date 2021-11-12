YMCA to host annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

The YMCA of Lincoln Turkey Trot will return for its 13th year as a Thanksgiving morning tradition.

On Thursday, Nov. 25 at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St., this year’s family-friendly race will feature the option to participate in person or virtually (trot at home) in either a 1-mile fun run/walk at 8 a.m. or a 5K race starting at 8:30 a.m.

Advanced registration is available online at YMCALincoln.org/turkeytrot through Nov. 21; however, turkey trotters can register as late as Thanksgiving morning on-site.

“We’re thrilled to once again host what has become a Thanksgiving family tradition through the years,” shared Karla Hudson, Turkey Trot coordinator and wellness director for the Cooper YMCA. “This race is about so much more than burning calories before a big meal—it’s an opportunity to bring the community together, to give thanks and to help raise funds for those in need.”

Proceeds from the Turkey Trot will go to the YMCA’s annual Strong Kids fundraising campaign, which offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, programs, sports and camp fees to families who otherwise would not be able to participate due to financial limitations.