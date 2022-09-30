YMCA coat drive for People's City Mission starts today

Winter weather in Nebraska can bring hardships to the homeless, but this year a familiar organization is stepping in to bring some warmth and relief from the cold to those who need it most. Throughout October, all four Lincoln YMCA locations will participate in a coat drive to benefit People’s City Mission. Last year’s inaugural coat drive generated over 2,300 coats thanks to the generosity of YMCA members and the Lincoln community.

Community members who donate a new or gently used coat will receive a free pass to “Try the Y” for a week, valid through the end of the year. Current YMCA members donating coats will also have a chance to win a free YMCA membership for 2023.

“For more than 150 years, we have stayed true to our mission of strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility – making sure our neighbors are supported,” said Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the Lincoln YMCA. “This effort is a reflection of just that, and we’re thrilled to once again partner with People’s City Mission.”

The drive will take place Oct. 1-21, with a kick-off coat distribution at PCM’s Help Center starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Coat Drive Drop-off Locations:

Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th St.

Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Dr.

Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Dr.

Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th St.

To learn more about the YMCA coat drive, visit YMCALincoln.org.