YMCA Bids for Kids auction ends Oct. 31

Bidding opened at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 in the YMCA of Lincoln’s inaugural Bids for Kids online auction and will conclude at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

The auction offers more than 100 unique items including spa packages, sports memorabilia, event tickets, family-fun packages and other items.

Auction proceeds benefit the YMCA’s annual fundraising campaign Strong Kids, which powers critical programs and activities that keep kids safe, people healthy and families strong. Through the campaign, the YMCA ensures all families have access to Y programming regardless of financial limitations. In 2021, the nonprofit provided over $700,000 in financial assistance to nearly 900 families focusing on areas such as child care, before- and after-school programs, swim lessons, youth sports and more.

“We’re excited to showcase a variety of items and experiences generously donated by many businesses right here in our community,” shared Dani Bryant, development director for the Lincoln YMCA. “Every dollar raised helps us strengthen our community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility; and the online format allows the entire community to participate while supporting a great cause.”

For a current list of auction items and to bid, visit YMCALincoln.org/events.