Woods Charitable Fund grants $368K to nonprofits

Woods Charitable Fund’s board of directors approved grants in its fall grant cycle totaling $368,000 to 12 tax-exempt organizations at its November meeting.

Nearly half the grants awarded in this cycle support operations and programming provided at four Lincoln community and cultural centers. Grants to the Asian Community and Cultural Center and El Centro de las Américas provide operating support for their direct service and case management for New Americans, and grants to the Malone Community Center and Willard Community Center support their youth programming and operations.

Additionally, the Center for Legal Immigration Assistance will receive two-year continued support for UPLIFT, which provides civil legal services to clients at three of Lincoln’s cultural centers in partnership with Legal Aid of Nebraska.

The majority of the granted funding – 65% – will support human services projects. Additionally, 27% of the grants benefit civic and community programs, and 8% benefit educational organizations.

To date in 2022, Woods Charitable Fund has paid grants totaling $1,291,000. Woods Charitable Fund has paid grants totaling $106,452,632 since the fund’s inception in 1941.

APPROVED FOR FUNDING

ACLU Nebraska Foundation ($20,000) – A collaborative grant with Planned Parenthood of the Heartland to support reproductive health rights.

Asian Community and Cultural Center ($25,000) – An operating grant for this cultural center supporting Lincoln’s Asian and New American communities.

Center for Legal Immigration Assistance ($80,000) – Two-year continued support for UPLIFT, which provides civil legal services to clients at three of Lincoln’s cultural centers in partnership with Legal Aid of Nebraska.

El Centro de las Américas ($25,000) – General operating for this cultural center serving Lincoln’s Hispanic and Latino population and the community.

Food Bank of Lincoln ($12,500) – A general-operating grant toward the Food Bank’s mission to alleviate hunger in southeast Nebraska.

HopeSpoke ($60,000) – Two-year general operating support for this agency that provides child-centered mental health services for all families regardless of ability to pay.

Lincoln Littles ($30,000) – Salary and related support for this organization that seeks to provide children under age 6 access to high-quality care and education regardless of race, ethnicity or income, ensuring they are ready for school and a life of learning.

Malone Community Center ($62,500) – Two grants: a general-operating grant, and a two-year grant for youth programming for this center serving Lincoln’s African-American community and the Malone neighborhood.

MENTOR Nebraska ($8,000) – Continued support for technical assistance, training, resources and more to support Lincoln’s mentoring organizations.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland ($10,000) – In support of comprehensive and inclusive sexual educational programming in Lincoln.

Voices of Hope Lincoln ($15,000) – Leadership transition support for this organization that assists and advocates for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Willard Community Center ($20,000) – General-operating grant for this community center serving west Lincoln.

For more information, call 402-436-5971, visit www.woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.