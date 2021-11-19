Woods Charitable Fund approves over $650K in grants

Woods Charitable Fund’s Board of Directors approved grants in its fall grant cycle totaling $652,500 to 14 tax-exempt organizations at its November meeting.
The board approved continuing funding for UPLIFT, a collaborative project of Legal Aid of Nebraska, the Center for Legal Immigration Assistance and three of Lincoln’s cultural centers that received WCF’s Breakthrough Initiative Grant in 2018. The project provides attorneys and legal support at the Asian Community and Cultural Center, El Centro de las Américas and the Good Neighbor Community Center to address clients’ civil legal issues focused on housing, income/benefits and debt. The grants awarded for UPLIFT at this meeting are pledged for $370,000 over three years for staffing, contractual support and operating expenses.
The largest percentage of the granted funding – 57 percent – will support civic and community projects. Additionally, 28 percent of the grants benefit human services programs, and 15 percent are for arts and culture projects and organizations.
To date in 2021, Woods Charitable Fund has paid grants totaling $1,425,000. Woods Charitable Fund has paid grants totaling $104,528,557 since the Fund’s inception in 1941.
Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of human services, civic and community, education, and arts and culture, and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. For more information, call 402-436-5971, visit www.woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.
Approved for funding by the Woods Charitable Fund in November are:
Center for Legal Immigration Assistance ($40,000) – Continued funding for UPLIFT, which provides civil legal services to clients at three of Lincoln’s cultural centers, in partnership with Legal Aid of Nebraska.
El Centro de las Américas ($30,000) – General operating support for this cultural center serving Lincoln’s Hispanic and Latino population and the community.
Flatwater Shakespeare Company ($7,500) – General operating support for this performing arts organization.
Legal Aid of Nebraska ($330,000) – Continued three-year funding for UPLIFT, which provides civil legal services to clients at three of Lincoln’s cultural centers, in partnership with the Center for Legal Immigration Assistance.
Lincoln Community Playhouse ($20,000) – Staffing support for a community relations, education and DEI director for this performing arts organization.
Lincoln Orchestra Association ($10,000) – General operating support for Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.
Lux Center for the Arts ($10,000) – Funding for the Artist in Residence program at this Lincoln community arts center.
Mental Health Association of Nebraska ($25,000) – Continued funding for staffing for its Living Room project, which provides a mental health respite location in coordination with its REAL peer-support program.
MENTOR Nebraska ($10,000) – For technical assistance, training, resources and more to support Lincoln’s mentoring organizations.
Nebraska Humanities Council ($40,000) – Two-year staffing for this organization that supports humanities programming across Nebraska.
Nebraska Writers Collective ($10,000) – Second-year funding for Louder Than a Bomb performance poetry program at Lincoln/Lancaster County public schools and the Writers’ Block program at the Lincoln Correctional Center.
Rabble Mill ($40,000) – Two-year general operating support for this organization that provides life and professional skills for at-risk youth in Lincoln.
St. Monica’s Home ($60,000) – Two-year general operating support for this behavioral health treatment center in Lincoln that serves women with substance abuse and/or coexisting mental health issues.
Voices of Hope Lincoln ($20,000) – Staffing support for multicultural outreach for this organization that assists and advocates for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.