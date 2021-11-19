Woods Charitable Fund approves over $650K in grants

Woods Charitable Fund’s Board of Directors approved grants in its fall grant cycle totaling $652,500 to 14 tax-exempt organizations at its November meeting.

The board approved continuing funding for UPLIFT, a collaborative project of Legal Aid of Nebraska, the Center for Legal Immigration Assistance and three of Lincoln’s cultural centers that received WCF’s Breakthrough Initiative Grant in 2018. The project provides attorneys and legal support at the Asian Community and Cultural Center, El Centro de las Américas and the Good Neighbor Community Center to address clients’ civil legal issues focused on housing, income/benefits and debt. The grants awarded for UPLIFT at this meeting are pledged for $370,000 over three years for staffing, contractual support and operating expenses.

The largest percentage of the granted funding – 57 percent – will support civic and community projects. Additionally, 28 percent of the grants benefit human services programs, and 15 percent are for arts and culture projects and organizations.

To date in 2021, Woods Charitable Fund has paid grants totaling $1,425,000. Woods Charitable Fund has paid grants totaling $104,528,557 since the Fund’s inception in 1941.