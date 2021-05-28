Woods Charitable Fund approves $570K in grants

Woods Charitable Fund’s Board of Directors approved new and renewal grants in its spring grant cycle totaling $570,000 to 18 tax-exempt organizations at its May meeting.

Nearly half of these grants will benefit organizations serving Lincoln’s New American or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities, or seek to increase outreach to these communities. These include grants for human service agencies providing basic needs assistance, nonprofits assisting with community organizing across neighborhoods and workplaces, and arts groups amplifying the music, storytelling and theatrical work of diverse populations.

The largest percentage of the granted funding – 60 percent – will support human services agencies. Additionally, 25 percent funds civic and community organizations serving Lincoln, while 10 percent of the grants benefit education programs and projects. About 5 percent support arts and culture agencies.

Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in those areas and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. It has granted more than $100 million since its inception in 1941.

Grants approved in May for funding: