Woods Charitable Fund approves $570K in grants

Woods Charitable Fund’s Board of Directors approved new and renewal grants in its spring grant cycle totaling $570,000 to 18 tax-exempt organizations at its May meeting.
Nearly half of these grants will benefit organizations serving Lincoln’s New American or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities, or seek to increase outreach to these communities. These include grants for human service agencies providing basic needs assistance, nonprofits assisting with community organizing across neighborhoods and workplaces, and arts groups amplifying the music, storytelling and theatrical work of diverse populations.
The largest percentage of the granted funding – 60 percent – will support human services agencies. Additionally, 25 percent funds civic and community organizations serving Lincoln, while 10 percent of the grants benefit education programs and projects. About 5 percent support arts and culture agencies.
Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in those areas and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. It has granted more than $100 million since its inception in 1941.
Grants approved in May for funding:
Cause Collective ($20,000) – General operating support for this organization that provides education, advocacy and networking opportunities for Lincoln nonprofits and their employees.
CEDARS Youth Services ($20,000) – Staffing support for the agency’s emergency shelter, providing short-term care for youth ages 12-18.
CenterPointe ($10,000) – Continued funding for the Artists on the Edge and Writers’ Wordshop, creative opportunities for adults with mental-health issues or in recovery.
Civic Nebraska ($40,000) – Two-year support for the Capitol Experience Day program at this agency working to make elections and civic institutions more accessible and inclusive for all Nebraskans.
Community Services Fund of Nebraska ($10,000) – In support of marketing and public relations for this federation supporting nonprofit member agencies.
Educare of Lincoln ($25,000) – Staffing support for the Waitlist Family Engagement program at this center, which provides quality child care and preschool for at-risk children.
Fresh Start ($90,000) – Two-year general operating support for this shelter and transitional program for homeless women.
Friendship Home of Lincoln ($60,000) – Two-year support for a collaboration with the Asian Community and Cultural Center to increase outreach and services to communities of color.
Heartland Big Brothers-Big Sisters ($50,000) – Two-year staffing support for this organization that coordinates and professionally supports one-to-one mentoring relationships for at-risk children.
HopeSpoke ($30,000) – Programming support for this agency that provides child-centered mental health services for low-income families.
Lincoln Crossroads Festival ($10,000) – General operating support for this organization celebrating Lincoln’s diverse cultural heritage through musical programming, storytelling and workshops.
Nebraska Appleseed Center for Law in the Public Interest ($45,000) – Two-year funding for staffing and related expenses to promote the rights, health and safety of meatpacking plant employees.
Nebraska Children and Families Foundation ($30,000) – Continued two-year funding for the Learn and Earn to Achieve Potential (LEAP) youth education and employment initiative in collaboration with the HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults.
Nebraska Repertory Theatre ($20,000) – In support of a partnership and artistic collaboration with the St. Louis Black Repertory Company for the upcoming theatrical season.
Neighborhoods Inc. (NeighborWorks Lincoln), ($50,000) – Two-year funding for community-building staffing and projects focused on Lincoln’s Malone and Hawley neighborhoods.
The Set Me Free Project ($10,000) – Continued support of Lincoln programming providing prevention education on the dangers of human trafficking and social media safety for elementary, middle and high school students.
Yazda ($10,000) – Continued support of operating expenses of the Yazidi Cultural Center, providing educational and information services for Lincoln’s Yazidi community.
YWCA of Lincoln ($40,000) – Two-year support of staffing for this organization working to eliminate racism and empower women.
For more information, call 402-436-5971, visit www.woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.