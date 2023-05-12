Fifty women from across Lincoln will come together in the next few weeks to build homes for families in need of safe, affordable housing.

The Women Build campaign began recruiting women in September. All Women Build participants agreed to raise a minimum of $500 each and participate on the job site one day in May. The participants do not necessarily have construction backgrounds, but rather represent a wide range of industries in Lincoln including insurance, banking, manufacturing, education, real estate and others.

Women Build participants will be taught how to do different tasks in the home building process including installing insulation, siding, framing and painting. Today, May 13, they will start on one townhome for two families in Lincoln and will have the opportunity to do additional work on another townhome for two additional families.

The original goal of this campaign was $50,000, which was surpassed in mid-April, thanks to generous support from donors and sponsors Ameritas and Lincoln Journal Star. Habitat decided to raise the goal to $60,000 and is currently $2,605 away from achieving the new goal.

“Women are disproportionately affected by the issue of affordable housing,” said LaCresha Brooks, Habitat for Humanity’s development specialist. “Many times, it is their responsibility to secure housing for their families and do so with a lower income. It makes sense for other women to come together and support one another.”

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has built or repaired more than 200 local homes. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.