Women composers concert to support LMTA Music Outreach

The Lincoln Alumnae & Patroness Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI) will host an in-person women composers concert fundraiser to benefit the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP) at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at New Visions Community United Methodist Church, 1610 S. 11th St.

The public is invited, and free-will donations will be accepted.

Performers will be professional musicians from LMTA: Antonio Forgione (classical guitar) and his students Rocio Izaguirre and Gabriel Marks; and Dr. Elizabeth Grunin (cello) accompanied by Dr. Svetlana Yashirin (piano), Matvey Moisseyev (piano), student of Dr. Paul Barnes, and Yve Nelson (piano), student of Jane Sonneland. Paola Izaguirre, (saxophone) student of Jennifer Reeves, will be accompanied by Wanda Mandigo (piano). Paola Izaguirre, piano student of Jo Riecker-Karl, will also perform a piano solo.

Other professional musicians will include Florencia Zuloaga (piano), Jeremy Duck (piano) and Bridget Hill (flute). The program can be accessed at the www.LMTA.info homepage blog.

The mission of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity is to encourage, nurture and support the art of music for women musicians of all ages, races and nationalities. SAI supports and promotes successful and innovative educational music programs for all stages of life, and dedicates financial resources to ensure the continuation of programs to support the objective of the fraternity in perpetuity.

The award-winning LMTA Music Outreach Program offers low-cost lessons, instruments and their maintenance, music scores and performance opportunities for up to 50 Lincoln-area students in need. In May, free-will donations to the LMTA Music Outreach Program are requested to be made in person at the concert or online at the LMTA page of www.GivetoLincoln.com to qualify for the Lincoln Community Foundation $500,000 proportional match and dollar-for-dollar match by Bryce Williby of Universal Financial Services (UFS). For more information on LMTA-MOP, visit to www.LMTA.info and click on Music Outreach Program or email MOP@LMTA.info.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0