Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln will host a Women Build Kick Off Party Friday, April 28, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the DelRay, 817 R St.

The event will celebrate the women who are raising funds for the Women Build campaign and swinging hammers for families.

The event is open to the public and will feature signature cocktails (Screwdrivers and Pink Hammers), heavy appetizers, DJ Riche Niche, prizes and a chance to thank women builders.

Tickets are $50 and go toward the Women Build campaign to build homes for families in Lincoln in need of safe, affordable housing. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3UZVUJl.