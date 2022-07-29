WingFest benefit for United Way Aug. 6

Taste wings from 12 local restaurants, all competing for the title of “Lincoln’s Best Wing,” from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, outdoors at Haymarket Park.
All proceeds support enhancing classrooms and other spaces for children to make learning easier and better in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
WingFest is coordinated by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United, which consists of young leaders in their 20s, 30s and 40s who make an annual gift of $500 or more to United Way’s “ENGAGE.EMPLOWER.GRADUATE.” initiative.
For more details and tickets, go to wingfestlincoln.com.