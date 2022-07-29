 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WingFest benefit for United Way Aug. 6

Philip Mullin spins his wife, Linda Robinson Rutz

Philip Mullin spins his wife, Linda Robinson Rutz, as they dance to live music at the 2021 WingFest. The 2022 event is coming up Saturday, Aug. 6.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY CONNOR LEPERT OF REDTHREAD

Taste wings from 12 local restaurants, all competing for the title of “Lincoln’s Best Wing,” from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, outdoors at Haymarket Park.

All proceeds support enhancing classrooms and other spaces for children to make learning easier and better in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

WingFest is coordinated by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United, which consists of young leaders in their 20s, 30s and 40s who make an annual gift of $500 or more to United Way’s “ENGAGE.EMPLOWER.GRADUATE.” initiative.

For more details and tickets, go to wingfestlincoln.com.

