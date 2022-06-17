 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wine & Howl fundraiser supports Lincoln Animal Ambassadors

Wine & Howl fundraiser supports Lincoln Animal Ambassadors

Approximately 235 people, including 100 dogs, attended the 14th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors last Sunday at Deer Springs Winery east of Lincoln. Here Violet, a golden retriever, dons her best hat for the event, which featured 13 pet-related vendors, including five dog rescues, all with dogs up for adoption. Guests listened to live music by the Cool Pappas and Skylark while munching on food catered by Hy-Vee and sipping on wine and wine slushies on a warm afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s. Attendees also bid on 60 raffle baskets from local vendors. "The money raised will go a long way to support LAA's spay and neuter program and pet food bank," said Mary Douglas, LAA president and co-founder.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY MARY DOUGLAS

