Wine, Chocolate, Tango and Tapas fundraiser a sellout
YMCA of Lincoln will host the inaugural Battle of the Paddle Pickleball Tournament and fundraiser Friday, April 21, and Sunday, April 23.
The Wine, Chocolate, Tango and Tapas fundraising event for El Centro de las Americas is set for Friday, April 14, from 7 p.m. to midnight at t…
Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County will kick off spring with the eighth annual Casino Night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday at Lexu…
The gratitude and life changes of Lincoln families far exceed even the selfless $440,000 raised by First-Plymouth Church to pay off the medica…
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln hosted the fourth annual Community Builders Breakfast Wednesday, March 22, at the DelRay 817. Hundreds of supp…