The annual Wine, Chocolate, Tango and Tapas fundraising event for El Centro de las Americas was a sellout April 14 at the Cornhusker Marriott ballroom. A total of 316 guests experienced Tango dance demonstrations complete with three courses of gourmet tapas, wine and chocolates. "This is our signature fundraiser of the year and continues to grow," said Romeo Guerra, El Centro's executive director. "The money raised through this event is used to fund El Centro’s operations so that we may continue to provide an array of vital services to the Hispanic/Latino community, and so that we may expand on both the services we provide and our reach throughout the community." Watch for more details and photos in the June L Magazine, which will be distributed in print May 21.