The Wine, Chocolate, Tango and Tapas fundraising event for El Centro de las Americas is set for Friday, April 14, from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

El Centro will host an evening with the sultry and romantic atmosphere of Argentina’s Tango complete with three courses of gourmet tapas, wine and chocolates while you watch and learn the captivating Tango dance. Originating from Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Tango is a passionate form of social dance that brings two people together through movement and music. As the saying goes, “It takes two to tango.”