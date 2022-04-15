Wine and Dine for Libraries fundraiser April 28

A new fundraiser, Wine and Dine for Libraries, will take place Thursday, April 28, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Wilderness Ridge Country Club, 1800 Wilderness Ridge Pl.

This casual evening will include a buffet dinner, and guests will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items including a catered dinner for six, art pieces, volleyball tickets, football tickets, many one-of-a-kind items and wine baskets.

Electronic bidding will be used as an easy way to track your bids. For those who haven’t used electronic bidding, help will be available. All proceeds will benefit the electronic options offered through Lincoln City Libraries.

The libraries need help so that they can continue to expand options, including purchasing additional electronic books, acquiring new programs and providing staff training. Computers and online learning are now part of everyone's reading and lifelong learning. The silent auction will close at 8 p.m.

For tickets, visit the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries website, foundationforlcl.org. For more information, e-mail foundationforlcl@gmail.com or call Gail McNair at 402-441-0164 or 402-429-5849.

