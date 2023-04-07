Author, magazine editor, frequent “Today Show” guest and lifestyle influencer Kimberly Schlegel Whitman will be the featured speaker for Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Dish & Bloom fundraising luncheon Wednesday, April 26, at the Country Club of Lincoln.

With a talent for making the ordinary extraordinary, the Dallas native has used her original and clever take on parties to launch business ventures that create memorable celebrations. Schlegel Whitman is the editor-at-large for "Southern Living" and recently collaborated with Antonio Melani to create a clothing collection for Dillard’s.

Learn more about Schlegel Whitman by following her on Instagram or visiting https://kimberlywhitman.com.

The luncheon also will feature a Madonna patient's story and a pop-up shop with fun and creative decorating and gift ideas. For more information or to register for the luncheon, go to https://one.bidpal.net/dishandbloom2023/welcome or contact the Madonna Foundation at 402-413-4777.