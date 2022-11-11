Waverly Home Tour to support library Nov. 20

Waverly Community Library’s 10th annual Holiday Home Tour and Craft Fair will take place Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1-4 p.m. Waverly area homes will be open for viewing.

Waverly homes on the tour this year include:

Leo and Tracy Hernandez, 11910 N. 142nd St.;

Jean and Harold Danley, 14440 Heywood St.;

Waverly City Council Chamber, 14130 Lancashire St.; and

Kerri Olsen-The Cove, 10551 N. 140th St.

After the tour, participants are invited to the Waverly Community Library, 11120 N. 141st St. Vendor treats will be available for purchase, and a craft fair and a basket raffle are planned.

Tickets are available at the library. On Nov. 20, tickets will be available both at the library and the tour homes. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds support the Waverly Community Library.

For more information, call 402-499-4993.