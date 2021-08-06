Walk to End Hunger at Pius X stadium Sunday

A Walk to End Hunger will take place from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Pius X High School football stadium, 6000 A St.

Choose the amount of time or number of laps you'd like to walk on the track to support Catholic Social Services' St. Francis Food Pantry.

Not interested in walking? Drop off food and/or money donations at the drive-thru. The goal is to collect 10,000 dollars and pounds of food combined.

The event will include refreshments, face painting, balloon artist Happy D Klown and music. Inspirational speakers at 5 p.m. will include Dan Shinnick, CEO of BetterLife; Katie Patrick, interim executive director of CSS and St. Francis Food Pantry; Jeff Fortenberry, U.S. House representative; and James D. Conley, bishop of Lincoln.

This event is sponsored by BetterLife Lodge 426. All funds raised will go to the St. Francis Food Pantry.

To sign up to walk or donate online, visit: betterlifewalktoendhunger.dojiggy.io/lodge426/campaign.

