Waffleman in Playhouse parking lot this weekend

The Waffleman food truck will fill carryout orders at the Lincoln Community Playhouse parking lot, 2500 S. 56th St., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Sunday, April 24-25.

Traditional 9-inch Belgian waffles and sausage will be offered, along with two specialty flavors of waffles available as a 9-inch Belgian waffle or as a Waffle Dawg (a waffle on a stick). Visit the Waffleman's Facebook page for the flavor schedule.

Bill Maltas, the Waffleman, has been a music director and actor with the Playhouse (last seen as Henry Ford in "Ragtime"). When you place a waffle order at the food truck, you help two local businesses -- the Waffleman and Lincoln Community Playhouse.

