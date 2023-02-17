Plan to consume all the Belgian waffles and sausage you can eat from The Waffleman on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

The event’s proceeds will support First Lutheran’s summer high school accompaniment trip to Sarasota, Florida, to do cleanup from Hurricane Ian, and the middle school trip to Camp Wapo’s Wilderness Canoe Base in Minnesota.

Each summer, for more than 20 years, First Lutheran youth have traveled the United States accompanying others impacted by natural disasters, hunger, poverty and other life challenges through service, learning and worship.

Tickets are on sale from the church office during regular business hours (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) or onsite the night of the event. The price per person is $10, with children ages 5 and younger eating free. Cash, check and credit card are accepted.