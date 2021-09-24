Volunteers needed for Huskers Helping the Homeless

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (MTKO) is teaming up with volunteers and donors for the 25th annual Huskers Helping the Homeless to raise money for the organization’s hunger relief and homeless prevention services.

Volunteers are needed to safely accept donations from fans before the Husker football home game vs. Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, sell raffle tickets, hold online fundraisers and take up collections at pre-game or tailgate parties.

“The money raised during this event supports our operations 365 days a year – even during a pandemic – and brings us closer to our vision of defeating hunger and homelessness in Lincoln,” said Susanne Blue, MTKO executive director.

To learn more, sign up to volunteer and donate, visit mtko.org/huskers.

