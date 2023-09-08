Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, Lincoln’s largest community kitchen and outreach center, is teaming up with volunteers and sponsors for the 27th annual Huskers Helping the Homeless event to raise money for the organization’s hunger relief and homeless prevention services.

Organizers hope to raise over $55,000.

Volunteers will be in downtown Lincoln accepting monetary donations on behalf of Matt Talbot on Saturday, Sept. 30, before Nebraska’s football game against the Michigan Wolverines. Volunteers will also collect donations at stores throughout Lincoln from Thursday, Sept. 28 to Saturday, Sept. 30. Other volunteer opportunities include holding online fundraisers or taking up collections at pre-game or tailgate parties.

“The money raised during this event supports our operations 365 days a year and brings us closer to our vision of defeating hunger and homelessness in Lincoln,” said Alynn Sampson, executive director.

Whether it is a few meals served with love to help a family make it until the next paycheck or one-on-one counseling to help a person experiencing chronic homelessness become successfully housed, financial contributions to Matt Talbot provide hope and change lives.

Volunteers must sign up at mtko.org. If you have questions, contact Victoria O’Neil, director of Hunger Relief and Volunteerism, at 402-817-0623 or victoria.oneil@mtko.org.

Matt Talbot is a hunger relief and outreach center for those in need. In a typical year, Matt Talbot provides over 150,000 meals to the hungry in Lincoln and more than 40,000 homeless prevention services such as housing, substance use evaluations, and help with obtaining vital identification documents. For more information, visit mtko.org.