Viva Lied Vegas fundraiser set for Feb. 4

Experience the excitement of Vegas without leaving Lincoln! Friends of Lied members have planned a new Vegas-inspired fundraising event, Viva Lied Vegas, coming up Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts to celebrate the Lied Center’s Las Vegas roots.

Four stages of live entertainment are planned. Enjoy a martini on the Main Stage to the smooth sounds of jazz performed by Kathy Morrow and No Limit, eat your heart out with Elvis (Joseph Hall) in the Commons, or shake your bootie to a high-octane dance band (The 402 Band and the I-80 Horns) in the Carson Theater.

Then, visit the High Roller Lounge and be serenaded by Sinatra (Bobby Gadoury) while you try your hand at blackjack, craps, roulette and more. Wear your favorite Vegas nightlife attire!

For tickets, go to www.liedcenter.org/vegas or contact Amy Ossian at aossian2@unl.edu or 402-472-4704.