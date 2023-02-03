The Historic Haymarket’s third virtual and 37th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy is the Haymarket’s biggest fundraiser, with proceeds directed to the Historic Haymarket walking tour and Historic Building Plaque series. Proceeds also support Haymarket community events such as the Haymarket Farmers’ Market and Holidays in the Haymarket.

The Mill Coffee & Tea and Eleanor Creative will host the virtual gathering, and The Mill will deliver the chocolate and wine tastings to your home (limited to homes in Lincoln) so you can stay inside and stay warm.

Tasty fun via ZOOM is planned with some of Lincoln’s most talented chefs and chocolatiers. Participants can meet, greet, wave and ask questions of the culinary wizards who create delectable treats for local shops and restaurants.

As a virtual group, participants will taste handmade chocolate desserts along with four wines. They will hear from each of the chefs and from wine distributor Mark McDonald of The Italian Vine.

Tickets are on sale through Thursday, Feb. 9, at lincolnhaymarket.org or call 402-435-7496.