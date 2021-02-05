Virtual Chocolate Lover's Fantasy coming Feb. 12

The Historic Haymarket District’s first virtual and 35th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy is coming Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. -- just in time for Valentine’s Day!

"This year, stay in and stay warm. There's no need to step out of your front door ... the chocolate (and wine) will come to you," said Jeff Cunningham, executive director of the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation.

The Mill Coffee & Tea will host the gathering and deliver chocolate and wine tastings to your home. Cozy up with someone special or invite a friend over and be ready to have some tasty fun via ZOOM with nine of Lincoln’s most talented chefs and chocolatiers. Meet, greet, wave to and ask questions of those culinary wizards who create delectable treats for our shops and restaurants.

A silent auction will be featured, and music will be provided by DJ Spencelove. Purchase your “tasting for two” at lincolnhaymarket.org or at millcoffee.com. Single tickets are also available. Delivery for this tasting is limited to those in Lincoln. See details on the websites for any out-of-area requests to attend before purchasing.

The Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation, a nonprofit board, is committed to continuing the economic development, revitalization, preservation and growth of Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District. LHDC provides community events such as the Haymarket Farmers’ Market and promotes educational tools like the Haymarket Walking Tour and Historic Building Plaques.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0