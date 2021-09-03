Viking Foundation grant proposal deadline Oct. 1

The submission deadline for project-funding grant proposals to The Viking Foundation of Lincoln is Oct. 1.

The foundation will provide charitable grants again this year, on behalf of specific projects, to 501(c)(3) organizations in Lancaster County. The funded grants will be directed to those who are challenged with education, poverty, housing, gender, mental and physical health, and other issues. A minimum of $100,000 in funds will be awarded, with preference given to proposals in the $5,000 to $10,000 range.

The following hypothetical examples are provided to demonstrate the myriad funding possibilities available from the foundation:

• Purchasing appliances for a community center’s outdated kitchen;

• Supporting an occupational training program for mentally or physically challenged youths;

• Providing supplies for a group of seamstresses who sew clothing for children in need;

• Helping to purchase a delivery van for a local food bank; or

• Employing a summer intern to manage an organization’s “Learn to Fish” program.

The foundation was created nine years ago to help improve and enrich the lives of individuals—especially children—who are less fortunate. To submit a proposal or for more information, visit http://vikingfoundation.webs.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0