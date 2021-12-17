Viking Foundation awards grants to 12 local nonprofits

The Viking Foundation of Lincoln awarded grants totaling $100,000 to nonprofit organizations during December, including 12 in Lancaster County.

“Our board is once again delighted to be able to provide a modest level of support to a broad spectrum of benevolent organizations,” said Steve Eggland, the foundation’s president and founder. “With the coronavirus taking its toll, it has been a difficult couple of years for many nonprofits. We are very pleased to be able to do our part to assist.”

The Viking Foundation supported 28 grants this month—including these in the Lincoln area:

• $5,000 to Common Threads Sewing Group—For supplies for volunteers who create human care projects, e.g., cloth diapers, blankets and postpartum feminine hygiene kits;

• $4,000 to Center for People in Need—To help alleviate food insecurity among individuals and families;

• $4,000 to ECHO Collective—For training and supplies for women immigrants to succeed and/or open a successful business;