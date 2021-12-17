Viking Foundation awards grants to 12 local nonprofits

The Viking Foundation of Lincoln awarded grants totaling $100,000 to nonprofit organizations during December, including 12 in Lancaster County.
“Our board is once again delighted to be able to provide a modest level of support to a broad spectrum of benevolent organizations,” said Steve Eggland, the foundation’s president and founder. “With the coronavirus taking its toll, it has been a difficult couple of years for many nonprofits. We are very pleased to be able to do our part to assist.”
The Viking Foundation supported 28 grants this month—including these in the Lincoln area:
• $5,000 to Common Threads Sewing Group—For supplies for volunteers who create human care projects, e.g., cloth diapers, blankets and postpartum feminine hygiene kits;
• $4,000 to Center for People in Need—To help alleviate food insecurity among individuals and families;
• $4,000 to ECHO Collective—For training and supplies for women immigrants to succeed and/or open a successful business;
• $4,000 to Lincoln Literacy—To provide educational opportunities, e.g., CNA and Med Aide preparation, for participants in their programs;
• $3,500 to Nebraska Children and Families Foundation—To support camp costs for bringing together siblings separated by different foster care placements;
• $3,000 to Child Advocacy Center—To provide training curriculum for expansion to more schools, churches and rural communities;
• $3,000 to Fresh Start—To help meet basic needs, as well as educational and employment goals, of homeless female clients;
• $3,000 to HopeSpoke—To support the Crisis Response Therapy program, which primarily serves children and youth;
• $3,000 to Malone Center—For funding the Young Women and Men Leadership Program for at-risk youth;
• $3,000 to Yazda-Yazidi Cultural Center—To provide operational funding to help make up for expiration of a federal grant;
• $2,500 to Lincoln Fencing Association—To purchase equipment for offsite locations, making lessons possible for students from low-income families;
• $2,000 to Lincoln Music Teachers Association—To fund private music lessons for students from low-income families.
In addition to these contributions, The Viking Foundation awarded a total of $30,000 to these nonprofit organizations in Denver County, Colorado: Clothes to Kids, Cross Purpose, EarthLinks, Habitat for Humanity, Karis, Lucky to Ride, Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation and Rocky Mountain Children’s Law Center; as well as $30,000 to nonprofits in Polk County, Iowa: The Ankeny Klothing Exchange (TAKE), Children’s Cancer Connection, Community Hand Up, Des Moines Pastoral Care, Des Moines Refugee Support, Everybody Wins Iowa and Woodworking with a Purpose.
The Viking Foundation was created to help improve and enrich the lives of individuals—especially children—who are less fortunate. The foundation provides charitable grants to 501(c)(3) organizations primarily in three counties. The grants are directed to those who are challenged with issues related to poverty, housing, gender, education, mental and physical health, and others.
The 2022 grant proposal submission deadline is Oct. 1. For detailed information about the foundation and its history, values and proposal guidelines, visit vikingfoundation.webs.com.