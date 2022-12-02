Viking Foundation awards $110K in grants to nonprofits

In its 10th year of assisting nonprofit organizations, The Viking Foundation of Lincoln recently awarded grants totaling $110,000 to nonprofit organizations, including 13 in Lancaster County.

“As we move into our second decade, our board of directors is delighted to continue supporting a broad range of benevolent organizations,” said Steve Eggland, the foundation’s president and founder. “With the recent increase in inflation, nonprofits and those they serve have been hit very hard. We are pleased to do our part to provide assistance.”

The Viking Foundation supported 23 grants, including these in the Lincoln area:

• $4,000 to Center for People in Need—to help alleviate food insecurity among individuals and families;

• $4,000 to Child Advocacy Center—for supplies for abused individuals, e.g., food, bus passes, shoes;

• $5,000 to Common Threads Sewing Group—for supplies for volunteers who create human care items, e.g., cloth diapers, blankets;

• $3,000 to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)—funds extracurricular activities for foster children;

• $5,000 to Eastridge Presbyterian Church—for food pantry items;

• $5,000 to HopeSpoke—to provide and care for two service dogs for clients;

• $1,000 to Lincoln Fencing—for additional equipment for underserved youth;

• $4,000 to Malone Center—funding for out-of-school outings and programs;

• $5,000 to Nebraska Appleseed—supports a senior intake coordinator position;

• $3,000 to Nebraska Children and Families Foundation—to support camp costs for bringing together siblings in different foster homes;

• $5,000 to Planned Parenthood—supports reproductive and sexual health education programs;

• $3.000 to Willard Community Center—to help protect new playground equipment;

• $3,000 to Yazda-Yazidi Cultural Center—to educate Yazidi children about their traditions and language.

In addition to these contributions, The Viking Foundation awarded a total of $30,000 to these nonprofit organizations in Denver County, Colorado: Adam’s Camp, BookGive, Colorado Youth Tennis and Deserving Dental; as well as $30,000 to nonprofits in Polk County, Iowa: Children and Families of Iowa, Children’s Cancer Connection, Des Moines Pastoral Counseling, Everybody Wins! Iowa, Foster Squad and Holy Family School.

The Viking Foundation was created to help improve and enrich the lives of individuals—especially children—who are less fortunate. The foundation provides charitable grants to 501(c)(3) organizations primarily in three counties. The grants are directed to those who are challenged with issues related to poverty, housing, gender, education, mental and physical health, and others.

The 2023 grant proposal submission deadline is Oct. 1. Detailed information about the foundation and its history, values and proposal guidelines can be found at vikingfoundation.webs.com.