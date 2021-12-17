UScellular makes holiday donations to local nonprofits

To celebrate the holiday season and the meaningful value of community, UScellular has donated items to the Friendship Home and Food Bank of Lincoln.

UScellular worked with its local team to learn about Lincoln's community needs, then reached out to each organization to obtain its ideal wish list. Traveling in a holiday-themed truck, the company delivered:

 100-plus toys and games worth $5,000 to Friendship Home kids; and

 $500 in personal care items to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

These gifts are among more than 70 donations UScellular will make to help connect with its local communities and spread joy this holiday season.

“Giving back to the people and organizations that make southeast Nebraska an area we are proud to call home is what this season is all about,” said Jared Blecha, UScellular’s director of sales for Nebraska and northwest Iowa. “Especially after last year, it is a true joy to celebrate and connect with the organizations that make our community special.”