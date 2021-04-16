UNL Women's Club raises scholarship funds at meeting

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women’s Club (UNLWC) held its annual “Spring Fling! A Ring a Ding Ding!” luncheon April 7 via Zoom and raised $2,040 for the UNL Student Scholarship Fund.

UNLWC provided $23,400 in scholarships to nine UNL students during 2020-2021. Members watched a recorded video of those UNL scholarship recipients. The program also included a recorded virtual tour of the UNL Bee Lab.

Mary Beth Shomos served as the event's chairperson. Lunch was created and delivered by ChefauChef.

