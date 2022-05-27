UNL Women’s Club raises funds for student scholarships

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women’s Club hosted its annual Spring Luncheon fundraiser at the Country Club of Lincoln. Guest speaker Pippa White, actress and storyteller, shared “Women Who Changed History.” Special guest was University of Nebraska First Lady Lynda Carter.

This event is the club’s main fundraiser for student scholarships. UNL Women’s Club gave $25,000 to 12 students this past year.

UNLWC also donates groceries and personal care items to the Husker Pantry. Donations at the Spring Luncheon included 500 pounds of food/personal care products, $150 and donations through Amazon.

Spring Luncheon Committee members were Karen Buckley, Eileen Carroll (chair), Miriam McCormick, Debby Raddatz-Portnoy, Kelly Powell, Nancy Weller and Chris Zyglebaum.

