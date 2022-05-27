 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNL Women’s Club raises funds for student scholarships

Committee members and scholarship recipients

(From left) Kay Rockwell, UNL Women’s Club scholarship committee member; scholarship recipients Natalia Koval, Kaitlyn Dozler and Courtney Nelson; and Kelly Powell, scholarship committee member at the spring luncheon.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women’s Club hosted its annual Spring Luncheon fundraiser at the Country Club of Lincoln. Guest speaker Pippa White, actress and storyteller, shared “Women Who Changed History.” Special guest was University of Nebraska First Lady Lynda Carter.

This event is the club’s main fundraiser for student scholarships. UNL Women’s Club gave $25,000 to 12 students this past year.

UNLWC also donates groceries and personal care items to the Husker Pantry. Donations at the Spring Luncheon included 500 pounds of food/personal care products, $150 and donations through Amazon.

Spring Luncheon Committee members were Karen Buckley, Eileen Carroll (chair), Miriam McCormick, Debby Raddatz-Portnoy, Kelly Powell, Nancy Weller and Chris Zyglebaum.

