UNL Students Together Against Cancer marks 10 years

This fall marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of Students Together Against Cancer (STAC) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

This organization was founded by Jeremy Payne and his roommate Brendon Henning when they were enrolled at UNL. Payne was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in the seventh grade. Through his battle with cancer, the people he met and his experiences, he was inspired to help with the financial needs of those who battle cancer.

STAC's purpose is to raise funds to donate to cancer patients who are struggling with finances through a cancer diagnosis.

The club regularly donates hundreds of dollars to each individual patient and continually explores new ways to raise funds, attract members and promote the organization's mission.

Aside from being a Recognized Student Organization at UNL, STAC is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit through the IRS. In 10 years, the organization has donated over $40,000, helping local, low-income cancer patients pay for food and utility bills.

In addition, STAC has a branch at Lincoln Southwest High School. As a result, these individuals and their families do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from or how they will keep the lights on.

More information about how to apply for a donation or how to donate to patients in need can be found at teamstac.org or by emailing unl@teamstac.org.