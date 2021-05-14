 Skip to main content
United Way virtual recognition set for Monday
United Way virtual recognition set for Monday

United Way's virtual annual recognition meeting is set for Monday, May 17, from noon to 1 p.m. to celebrate successes achieved during a tough year in 2020.

The following awards will be presented:

President's Award: University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Spirit of United Way Award: United Way Partner Agencies.

Top Ten Campaigns: Nelnet, Union Bank & Trust, Ameritas, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Duncan Aviation, NEBCO, Assurity, State of Nebraska, Lincoln Public Schools and Bryan Health.

Additional honors will be presented, including Top Ten RUM awards, the New Partner award, Board President awards and Campaign Chair awards.

Registration is required at https://conta.cc/3bolfHj for virtual access.

