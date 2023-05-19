Nearly 500 community leaders, volunteers and donors gathered in the grand ballroom at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel April 27 for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s annual meeting.

2022 Board President Brian Chaffin of Olsson highlighted some of the community’s accomplishments over the past year, including distributing nearly 7 million pounds of food to community members facing hunger, providing over 40,000 nights of shelter to community members facing homelessness, and raising and distributing nearly $340,000 through the Lincoln Resettlement Fund to wrap support around families resettling in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

“When we see the need in our community, it is far too tempting to tell ourselves that it is somebody else’s problem,” said Chaffin. “But we are the somebodies. When we come together through United Way, good things happen.”

Chaffin awarded two somebodies for their passion for the community: Scheels as well as Dawn Rockey, executive director of CASA for Lancaster County.

After Gov. Jim Pillen and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird each congratulated the organization for 100 years of service to the community, Chancellor Ronnie D. and Jane O. Green, who co-chaired the 2022 United Way/CHAD Campaign, announced that the community raised $6,611,766. All dollars donated to United Way’s Impact Fund will be invested in over 150 local programs in the areas of Health, Education and Financial Stability to improve life for every resident of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The Greens also handed out awards to top 10 companies impacting the community through their giving.

“This community should be very proud,” said Ronnie Green. “It is because of the support of so many organizations and individuals that we are creating a stronger community where all residents have the opportunity to thrive.”

Jason M. Ball, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, noted that in 1923, the Chamber helped start the Lincoln Community Chest, which was renamed United Way in the 1970s. There was, and still is, he said, a need for a central, trusted, soliciting body to raise funds for a network of local nonprofits that make life better for the entire community.

United Way’s 2023 Board President Eric Mooss of Bryan Health laid out a vision for the next 100 years for United Way, which includes being responsive to the changing needs of the community, developing greater engagement throughout the community, and growing United Way’s endowment.

“What is United Way?” Mooss said. “United Way is all of us working together to take care of each other.”