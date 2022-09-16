United Way/CHAD 2022 campaign kicks off

After a rousing speech from Trev Alberts, Chancellor Ronnie and his wife Jane Green officially kicked off the United Way/CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) annual community giving campaign for 2022 on Sept. 8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Greens are serving as chairs for the 2022 campaign.

Nearly 500 individuals attended the event, representing many businesses and organizations in the local community.

The Greens announced that the community has set a goal of raising $6,666,080 to support 64 local health and human services agencies that help children and families improve their lives in the areas of health, education and financial stability. These three separate yet interconnected areas have been identified as the building blocks of a quality life.

“When our community comes together, we do big things,” said Ronnie Green. “Big things don’t happen alone. They take teamwork, coordination and community spirit.”

That community spirit was evident when the Greens announced the campaign progress. Thirty-three organizations and 65 individuals who lead the way for our community through early giving, called Pacesetters, have already helped raise $2,926,527 or 44% toward the goal.

Additionally, the Greens announced that members of Emerging Leaders United and Women United have jointly raised $191,000 or 63% toward their $303,000 goal in support of “ENGAGE.EMPOWER.GRADUATE.,” a breakthrough local initiative which ensures that young students and their families have the opportunity to succeed in school and life regardless of their circumstances.

“The success of the Pacesetters is a big thing and shows just how generous our Lincoln community is,” said Jane Green. “But when we focus these dollars into United Way’s strategic impact framework – that is an even bigger thing! Success of this campaign means that vital programs relied on by our coworkers, friends and neighbors can continue as they get back on their feet.”

One of those friends and neighbors is Hannah. (Hannah’s name has been changed to protect confidentiality.)

Paige Piper, executive director for the Child Advocacy Center, shared how support from United Way donors gave Hannah the support she needed from a network of agencies to be safe from abuse, testify against her abuser and ultimately complete her education and find a fulfilling career path.

“You are our hands,” said Paige. “As donors to United Way and CHAD, you are the hands for the 64 partnering nonprofit agencies, allowing us to serve members of this community.”

With close to 400 more companies and organizations still to run their campaigns, the entire community is encouraged to lend a hand.

“It is going to take all of us to reach our $6.6 million goal,” Ronnie Green said. “Jane and I encourage everyone who can to be the hands for our community members in need by making a gift to United Way.”

To find out how you can help create lasting change and improve Lincoln by donating your time and resources, visit unitedwaylincoln.org.