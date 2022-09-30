Tricks or Treats pet portrait fundraiser set for Oct. 9

Does your pet like to play dress-up? Have you ever wanted to get professional pet pictures taken? If you answered “yes,” The Cat House’s Tricks or Treats pet portrait fundraiser will be just for you on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-5 p.m. at Paws 4 Fun, 222 N. 44th St.

Bring your well-behaved, vaccinated and costumed pet to this fundraiser that benefits The Cat House. Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, fish, reptiles, hamsters, mice, ferrets and hedgehogs are all welcome. Children may also participate when accompanied by their pet. Please bring proof that your pet is up to date on its vaccinations.

The cost is $25 for two 4x5’s and eight wallet-sized photos. There is a minimum donation of $5 per pet/child.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.