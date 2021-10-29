 Skip to main content
Toy drive collecting gifts Nov. 1-Dec. 3
You can help families in need this holiday season by dropping off unwrapped gifts for a toy drive for City Impact's Gifts of Love program through Dec. 1 at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200. Open hours are from 7:15-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For every new toy or gift you bring in, your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Direct any questions to the clinic at mtchiro4645@gmail.com or 402-483-6633.

