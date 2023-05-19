People's City Mission (PCM) provides a towel to each of its guests when they arrive, which adds up to a lot of towels! Towels are an easily overlooked need, and PCM again this year is teaming up with Don’t Panic Labs to coordinate a towel drive and make sure each guest at PCM has her/his own towel.

Collection dates continue through Friday, May 26. Drop off new or gently used towels at any of the partner locations listed below, or donate online at pcmlincoln.org (click “Donate Online Today” button, choose “Towel Day 2023” in the Campaign dropdown menu), and those funds will be used specifically to buy towels. You can also purchase towels from the PCM Amazon Wish List (on the website).

Collection sites are located at:

Allo, 330 S. 21st St.; Good Life Fitness, 300 Speedway Circle; Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive (Inside The Mill Coffee and Bistro); People's City Mission Shelter, 110 Q St.; Zipline Brewing-Beer Hall, 5740 Hidcote Dr., Suite B; Don't Panic Labs, 1317 Q St., Suite 150; Good Life Fitness, 8601 Amber Hill Ct.; People's City Mission Help Center, 6800 P St.; and Wax Buffalo, 4723 Prescott Ave.

The goal this year is 2,000 towels. For more information, visit pcmlincoln.org or https://dontpaniclabs.com/towelday.