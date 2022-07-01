Teledyne vs LI-COR Food War benefits People’s City Mission

A friendly competition between neighboring Lincoln businesses has gathered a combined donation to the People’s City Mission of almost 12 tons of food, water and supplies.

Teledyne issued the Food War challenge and LI-COR was up to the test, collecting 20,862 pounds of food, water and supplies the week of June 13. LI-COR and Teledyne employees’ generous donations restocked the Mission’s shelves for months and will help provide food support for the very poorest in Lincoln.