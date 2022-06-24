Team Jack Golf Classic set for July 9

The Team Jack Golf Classic is coming to Wilderness Ridge, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place, Saturday, July 9, with player check-in and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start with a shamble format.

An awards ceremony and reception with a silent auction will follow at 4 p.m.

This event is hosted by a group of former Husker football players including Rex Burkhead, Kenny Bell, Austin Allen, Brandon Reilly, Jared Crick, Spencer Long, Jeremiah Sirles, Brent Qvale, Quincy Enunwa and Josh Mitchell. Each foursome will golf with a former or current Nebraska football player and have an opportunity to win $25,000 in the Hole-In-One contest.

All proceeds benefit childhood brain cancer research through the Team Jack Foundation. For more details and to register, go to https://give.teamjackfoundation.org/event/team-jack-golf-classic/e401385.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0