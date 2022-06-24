 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Team Jack Golf Classic set for July 9

  • 0

The Team Jack Golf Classic is coming to Wilderness Ridge, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place, Saturday, July 9, with player check-in and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start with a shamble format.

An awards ceremony and reception with a silent auction will follow at 4 p.m.

This event is hosted by a group of former Husker football players including Rex Burkhead, Kenny Bell, Austin Allen, Brandon Reilly, Jared Crick, Spencer Long, Jeremiah Sirles, Brent Qvale, Quincy Enunwa and Josh Mitchell. Each foursome will golf with a former or current Nebraska football player and have an opportunity to win $25,000 in the Hole-In-One contest.

All proceeds benefit childhood brain cancer research through the Team Jack Foundation. For more details and to register, go to https://give.teamjackfoundation.org/event/team-jack-golf-classic/e401385.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News