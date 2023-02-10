Alex Smith, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN sports analyst, will be the keynote speaker at the 10th annual Team Jack Gala presented by Fat Brain Toys on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
The Team Jack Gala celebrates families affected by childhood brain cancer and raises research funds and awareness for the disease.
After suffering a life-threatening injury to his right leg that nearly resulted in amputation, Smith's return to the field is regarded as one of the most iconic moments in football history. Smith would complete his comeback in October of the 2020 season and go on to appear in eight games. His determination and success earned him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year honor.
The Team Jack Gala begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception/social hour with current and former Husker football players, followed by the dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. For more details and tickets, go to https://give.teamjackfoundation.org.