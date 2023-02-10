Alex Smith, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN sports analyst, will be the keynote speaker at the 10th annual Team Jack Gala presented by Fat Brain Toys on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

After suffering a life-threatening injury to his right leg that nearly resulted in amputation, Smith's return to the field is regarded as one of the most iconic moments in football history. Smith would complete his comeback in October of the 2020 season and go on to appear in eight games. His determination and success earned him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year honor.