Tastes in the Tallgrass set for Sept. 12
Vince Learned, Kellyn Wooten

Kellyn Wooten, accompanied on keyboards by Vince Learned, provides live music on the prairie for Tastes in the Tallgrass guests at the 2019 fundraising event for the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. 

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

Enjoy drinks and appetizers, a professionally created gourmet meal at tables outside on the prairie, live music, inspiring messages and an auction of art and other surprises at this annual fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 SW 100th St., south of Denton, Nebraska.

All proceeds help protect the tallgrass prairie and the Audubon Center’s education and conservation programs. To register, go to springcreekprairie.audubon.org or call 402-797-2301.

