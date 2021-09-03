Tastes in the Tallgrass set for Sept. 12

Enjoy drinks and appetizers, a professionally created gourmet meal at tables outside on the prairie, live music, inspiring messages and an auction of art and other surprises at this annual fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 SW 100th St., south of Denton, Nebraska.
All proceeds help protect the tallgrass prairie and the Audubon Center’s education and conservation programs. To register, go to springcreekprairie.audubon.org or call 402-797-2301.